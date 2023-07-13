Watch: David Kelly and Sinead Kissane check in on Ireland’s World Cup preparations

As Ireland prepare to tackle Colombia in their final World Cup warm-up behind closed doors in their Meakin Park baseon Friday tonight (8pm local time), we continue our countdown to the big kick-off.

David Kelly and Sinead Kissane checked in on the Irish preparations for their first-ever World Cup appearance.

Latest from Ireland camp at the Women's World Cup in Australia

Meanwhile, Tony Gustavsson’s Australia will continue their tour of the country by tackling France in Melbourne in front of a sell-out 50,000 Docklands crowd.

It will be the pair’s last significant tests before locking horns in the World Cup opener next Thursday; the French perhaps a bellweather for each of their ambitions.

France have already easily swatted away the Irish last week, after a difficult opening 40 minutes when they should have trailed to Kyra Carusa’s incorrectly scratched goal.

In Brisbane, Vera Pauw will start her preferred XI once more against Colombia but this time will give all 23 players a run-out in an uncapped friendly which will allow unlimited subs; her only fear will be besmirching her pride at having an entirely injury-free squad.

Colombia, ranked just below Ireland at 25th in the world, are at their third World Cup, qualifying after Linda Caicedo’s 2022 Copa America Femenina semi-final winner against Argentina; they only lost the final 1-0 to Brazil.

Their best finish was in the 2015 edition when they reached the round of 16 but were beaten 2-0 by eventual winners USA.

In Group H with Germany and Morocco, they come in to this clash with the Irish on a run of poor form, with just one win in five outings this year.

Nelson Abadia normally deploys a 4-2-3-1 but their form line, and heavy defeats to France and Italy, might affect his thinking; it would rather help Ireland if it did not as facing a cowed team will not necessarily act as good preparation, even if might provide some confidence.

They are swift in transition but fairly limited in terms of pressing; a stark contrast to what the Matildas will bring. Caicedo, the Real Madrid teenager, is the undoubted star of the team.

For their part, Australia have already played eight top 10 teams in their World Cup lead-up and will seek to confirm their attacking gambit in front of a sell-out Melbourne crowd, with Chelsea star Sam Kerr and Arsenal’s Caitlin Foord now being permed as a strike pairing.

Foord has scored seven goals in six games since switching in from the left wing, to sit in behind Kerr and Gustavsson also yesterday insisted his side will maintain a high-pressing game which many locals perceive as having transformed a one moribund, one-dimensional approach.

“I like to get the ball at my feet and dribble and stuff like that. And Sam’s first run would probably be to run in behind and get the ball like that,” says Foord, who has played with Kerr since they were kids.

“She obviously is world-class with her head as well – I feel that anything that would come in the air is going to, 90 per cent of the time, end up in the back of the net.

“We do work really well off each other, and it does come naturally. I guess it helps when you’ve played many years together and grown up together and adapted our game together, in a way. There’s just excitement as well, when we play together.

“I think that’s why it just works – if I come, she’ll go. And obviously, the option is there to do the opposite. But, naturally, our first instinct is opposites anyway, so it creates two options.”