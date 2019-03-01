New Irish recruit Daniel Crowley celebrated with the tri colour as he celebrated his "greatest day in football" after Willem II secured a cup final clash against Ajax.

New Irish recruit Daniel Crowley celebrated with the tri colour as he celebrated his "greatest day in football" after Willem II secured a cup final clash against Ajax.

WATCH: Daniel Crowley drops F-bomb and celebrates with tri colour after Willem II set up Cup final clash with Ajax

Willem II set up a KNVB Cup final against the Dutch giants last night with a 2-1 penalty shoot out win over AZ Alkmaar 2-1 following a 1-1 draw in Tilburg.

An ecstatic Crowley, who recently confirmed his international future is with Ireland in an interview in the Irish Independent, celebrated with the tri colour afterwards.

"What a win man, bloody hell. The best feeling I have ever had in football really," said Crowley.

"It was tough, I missed a penalty but best day of my life. Best day in football for sure, unbvelievable.

"The fans are f******g amazing, so good. I think the last time was 2004 or 2005. We play Ajax away, it's going to be difficult but if we believe like this today and have the support from the fans, who knows?"

Willem II take on Ajax in the final on March 5.

Win One of Five Pairs of Tickets to Ireland v France - Click here

Online Editors