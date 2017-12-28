WATCH: Damien Duff and Shamrock Rovers with a football initiative that is a Christmas social media hit
Irish soccer great Damien Duff and Shamrock Rovers have served up a festive social media hit with their #FootballLovesUs videos encouraging kids to play street football.
Our football heroes from yesteryear honed their skills playing on the streets with their pals, yet those days are long gone as kids now tend to spend most of their spare hours in front of computers or exchanging messages on social media networks.
The lack of stars players emerging in Irish soccer since the era that served up Duff and Robbie Keane is an ongoing concern for the future of the game in this country, with the initiative from Shamrock Rovers being warmly received on social media.
Rovers coaches Duff and Glenn Cronin have put together videos showing kids soccer drills they could practice in the streets outside of their home, as the more traditional route to develop your skills is encouraged in this video:
Online Editors
