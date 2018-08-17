WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't hold back as he belts out a song at his Juventus initiation

Initiation songs have become a standard ritual for any new signing in the modern game and Cristiano Ronaldo didn't hold back as he took centres stage in front of his Juventus team-mates on Friday evening.

Ronaldo is getting used to life in Turin after his remarkable £99.1m move from Real Madrid last month and ahead of his Serie A debut against Chievo on Saturday and he seemed quite at home as he performed his song despite a less than pitch perfect singing voice.

Standing on a chair and belting out a song that was accompanied by an energetic dance routine, his performance appeared to go down well with those in the room.

Naturally, the mobile phones were out to capture the moment and this video has quickly become a viral hit on social media channels.

