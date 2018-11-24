Sport Soccer

Saturday 24 November 2018

Watch: Copa Libertadores final in danger of being delayed or postponed after Boca bus attacked by River fans

River Plate's fans inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Independent.ie Newsdesk

The Copa Libertadores final second leg is in danger of being postponed after Boca Juniors' team bus was attacked by River Plate fans, resulting in a number of the club’s players being exposed to tear gas.

South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) officials are currently meeting to discuss whether or not the final should go ahead, after reports that a number of Boca players – including Carlos Tevez – were taken unwell in the club’s dressing room following the attack.

The match is scheduled to kick-off at 8pm GMT, however it already looks impossible the final will start at that time, with neither side yet to start their warm-ups.

More to follow

Online Editors

