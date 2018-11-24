Watch: Copa Libertadores final in danger of being delayed or postponed after Boca bus attacked by River fans

The Copa Libertadores final second leg is in danger of being postponed after Boca Juniors' team bus was attacked by River Plate fans, resulting in a number of the club’s players being exposed to tear gas.

