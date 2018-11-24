Watch: Copa Libertadores final in danger of being delayed or postponed after Boca bus attacked by River fans
The Copa Libertadores final second leg is in danger of being postponed after Boca Juniors' team bus was attacked by River Plate fans, resulting in a number of the club’s players being exposed to tear gas.
South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) officials are currently meeting to discuss whether or not the final should go ahead, after reports that a number of Boca players – including Carlos Tevez – were taken unwell in the club’s dressing room following the attack.
River Plate supporters attack Boca Juniors squad bus with pepper spray and rocks ahead of the Copa Libertadores final pic.twitter.com/h1FktcFQkF— Indy Football (@IndyFootball) November 24, 2018
The match is scheduled to kick-off at 8pm GMT, however it already looks impossible the final will start at that time, with neither side yet to start their warm-ups.
Online Editors