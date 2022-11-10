WATCH: Caoimhín Kelleher sets Liverpool record with three stunning penalty saves as Klopp hails Irishman

Caoimhín Kelleher was Liverpool’s match-winning hero once again, as the Irishman set a new record penalty shoot-out record for the club at Anfield.

Liverpool’s defence of the Carabao Cup began the way it was won – with a penalty shoot-out victory in which goalkeeper Kelleher played a pivotal role.

The Republic of Ireland international, playing his first game since scoring the winning spot-kick against Chelsea at Wembley in February, saved three Derby penalties as Jurgen Klopp’s untried side scraped past their League One opponents after a goalless draw.

Kelleher’s heroics ensured he helped to set up a fourth penalty shoot-out win for Liverpool, which is more than any other goalkeeper has managed in the club’s history.

As this was only Kelleher’s 18th first-team appearance, his record is all the more impressive, and Klopp was full of praise for his star man after the game.

"He’s not had the best season so far because he came back from holiday and was injured and it took a really long time to get him back in training and back to speed.

"The goalkeeper coaches are just doing an incredible job, he is there and I am pretty sure he would say it exactly the same, he is their product.

"He does what they do with him and the goalie they developed is a modern goalie: calm as you like, can play football and on top of that can catch balls and kick the ball out in a really good manner and that's really good.

"I am over the moon for him that he could have these situations and when you see him, this very grounded boy, he barely smiles but when he smiles you know it means a lot to him so, really cool."

When asked about Kelleher's new penalty kick record, Klopp looked surprised as he added: "In history? Wow. They were really good penalties. They were all going into the corner, it's not like there was a bad one."

Harvey Elliott, introduced as a 65th-minute substitute along with Roberto Firmino and Darwin Nunez, scored the decisive kick as the hosts won 3-2 in the shoot-out.

That it had reached that point was perhaps no surprise as Liverpool, who registered 11 changes from Sunday’s win over Tottenham, have not won a League Cup tie in normal time at Anfield since a 2-0 victory over Leeds in November 2016.

Once again, Kelleher was Liverpool's match winner, as he took his latest big chance to shine at Anfield.