Saturday 13 April 2019

WATCH: Biggest cheers of the day at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium go to hat-trick hero Lucas Moura's baby son

Lucas Moura of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates with his child Miguel Moura at full-time of the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Huddersfield Town at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Tottenham fans are used to cheering a Son on with Korean forward Son Heung-min a firm favourite with the support. But they were cheering a different kind of son today after hat-trick hero Lucas Moura brought his toddler on to the picth for a kick-about at full time. Watch the footage below.

