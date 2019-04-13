WATCH: Biggest cheers of the day at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium go to hat-trick hero Lucas Moura's baby son

Tottenham fans are used to cheering a Son on with Korean forward Son Heung-min a firm favourite with the support. But they were cheering a different kind of son today after hat-trick hero Lucas Moura brought his toddler on to the picth for a kick-about at full time. Watch the footage below.

