WATCH: Biggest cheers of the day at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium go to hat-trick hero Lucas Moura's baby son
Tottenham fans are used to cheering a Son on with Korean forward Son Heung-min a firm favourite with the support. But they were cheering a different kind of son today after hat-trick hero Lucas Moura brought his toddler on to the picth for a kick-about at full time. Watch the footage below.
💙#PL ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/bwvO45wZdn— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 13, 2019
Online Editors
Related Content
- Moura, Moura, Moura! Brazilian bags hat-trick as Spurs keep 100% record at new ground to move third
- Tottenham ban fans for persisting standing inside new stadium
- ‘Tough’ for Kane to return before the end of the season – Pochettino