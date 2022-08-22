Watch: Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso gets into angry confrontation with his team’s fans after loss

Villarreal goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli made a series of brilliant saves to keep out Atletico Madrid and help his side to a 2-0 away win on Sunday thanks to goals from Yeremy Pino and Gerard Moreno.

Rulli made outstanding saves to prevent three clear goal-scoring opportunities for Atletico, and at least three more key blocks during the game, in which both sides created several chances.

Diego Simeone’s side endured an evening to forget against the Yellow Submarine at Wanda Metropolitano, with Nahuel Molina’s red card in stoppage-time compounding their misery.

However, Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso grabbed the headlines as he had to be restrained by security personnel as he tried to confront some of his own fans following the home defeat to Villarreal.

In ugly scenes after the final whistle, Hermoso reacted furiously to a comment apparently made by a supporter who'd stayed behind to berate the players for their poor performance.

There is footage of Hermoso having words with the fans before climbing part way into the stand to continue the debate as bottles and other missiles rained down on him.

Spanish media reported that Hermoso reacted to some insults aimed at striker Antoine Griezmann.

During the ensuing argument, it was claimed the fans, who were part of the 'Frente Atleti' Ultras group, reminded Hermoso that he started his career with their arch-rivals Real Madrid.