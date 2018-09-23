Celtic wanted John McGinn this summer but he opted to sign for Aston Villa instead.

Celtic wanted John McGinn this summer but he opted to sign for Aston Villa instead.

WATCH: Aston Villa's John McGinn scores a serious contender for goal of the season with stunning volley

If his latest goal is anything to go by, the Hoops may live to rue that missed opportunity.

Scottish international McGinn, who impressed by scoring five Scottish Premiership goals for Hibernian last season, was the subject of three bids from Celtic this summer, reported to be between £1.5m and £2m.

Brendan Rodgers' side failed to prevent the saga being drawn out and it was then ended when Villa announced their interest by slapping a more substantial offer on the table and bringing the 23-year old across the border.

He's now beginning to pay back their faith, off the mark in the Championship in the most stunning fashion.

Have a look at this as McGinn strikes the purest of half-volleys right into the top corner to level the match against Sheffield Wednesday:

Has John McGinn scored the goal of the season so far?



Relive: https://t.co/kO9oUqAI5S pic.twitter.com/i2lLLueSbS — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 22, 2018

Villa did go on to lose the game 2-1 - but that takes nothing away from McGinn's effort.

Online Editors