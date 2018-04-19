Watch: Antonio Conte's press conference interrupted by wife's phone call

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte hasn't had too much to smile about at Stamford Bridge in recent weeks with the club fighting to land a Champions League spot this season.

The ongoing speculation over his future in west London and talk of who is likely to succeed him is unlikely to have helped his mood either.

But for a brief moment during his press conference this afternoon, the Italian couldn't keep the smile off his face. Conte was speaking to reporters ahead of tomorrow night's Premier League clash with Burnley when his phone began to ring in his pocket.

Looking at the screen, he admitted the caller was his wife and apologised for the interruption. "It was my wife. Always in the worst moment. I'm sorry," he said.

"You can give me a fine! I'm sorry because I would be annoyed if it happened to one of you." Chelsea face an uphill task to qualify for next season's Champions League as they trail fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by eight points, even if Mauricio Pochettino's side have played a game more.

Conte accepts the odds are stacked against his team but has urged his players to fight for a top-four spot until it's mathematically impossible. "We have to try until the end to reach this target," the Italian manager added.

"If we want to be realistic with five games to go, it's not simple to reduce the gap, but we must have the will to fight, the desire to take this target. Why not?

"We have an important game against Burnley, a really strong team having a fantastic season, and it won't be easy to get three points."

Online Editors