WATCH: AFLW star Sarah Rowe showcases her skills on return to soccer action after signing for Melbourne Victory

Former Republic of Ireland soccer international and Mayo GAA star Sarah Rowe has made her debut in the Australian women’s soccer league.

The 27-year-old Ballina native, who has played with Collingwood in the Australian Football League for the past five seasons, was signed by the Melbourne Victory soccer club on an injury replacement contract. After making her debut from the bench in the 64th minute against Perth Glory only hours after signing, she immediately showed off her skills with one sublime turn, leaving a Perth Glory defender on the ground as the sides played out a 1-1 draw.

The 27-year-old was previously capped in 2015 when a Shelbourne player and won a League and Cup double with the Dublin club in 2016.

She rejoined Shels for a spell in 2021 and has trained with Ireland under Vera Pauw in recent years.

“One can dream," Rowe said of her World Cup hopes in an interview with AAP.

"I didn't think that there would be an option to get back into the squad again, having been away for so long.

"Step one was getting back to playing soccer again, step two was getting signed to a club, which is Victory, step three is getting into the (Ireland) squad and then performing week in, week out.

"As a player you can never think far ahead with things like that because injuries and everything needs to go right for you.

"One can dream and obviously you always think big as a sportsperson but for now my focus is just on Victory."

Melbourne Victory Head Coach, Jeff Hopkins said he was excited to see Rowe’s return to soccer.

“We’re incredibly pleased to have an athlete like Sarah join the Club and we’re excited to see what a natural talent like her can bring to our squad,” Hopkins said. “Sarah has been trialling with us and we’ve been impressed with her level and what she has to offer.”

It remains to be seen whether her return to soccer will catch the eye of Republic of Ireland women’s manager Vera Pauw. Ireland make their debut in the women’s World Cup against Australia on July 27 next in Sydney.

Though the new AFLW season will not have commenced by then, all the teams will be in pre-season so Rowe would need to be released by Collingwood to play in the tournament.