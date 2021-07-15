Wasteful Sligo Rovers slump out of Europe with defeat to Hafnarfjordur

Steven Lennon of FH Hafnarfjordur scores his side's second goal from a penalty

For the League of Ireland clubs in Europe, the pain of elimination is often eased by reassuring words that it was a big ask to overcome opponents with that quality.

But everyone involved with Sligo Rovers will know the reality of this exit to FH Hafnarfjordur was entirely different.

They screwed this one up.

The final scoreline suggests a reasonably comfortable beating when, in reality, this was a tale of the Irish side doing everything wrong at vital moments against opposition from a lower ranked league.

It has cost them €300,000 and the opportunity to play Rosenborg in the next round.

Liam Buckley's charges were already scratching their heads that they trailed 1-0 coming into this decider.

Big chances were missed in Iceland before a daft red card for key midfielder Greg Bolger was punished by a FH sucker punch against the ten men.

Still, the locals kicked off on their own patch confident of turning the tie around and when FH's ex-Man City goalkeeper Gunnar Nielsen was content to take his time with kickouts from the early minutes, it was clear the visitors were happy to sit onto their lead.

FH have struggled this term, changing manager recently as a consequence, so their optimism levels weren't especially high.

They barely threatened in the first half, spending most of proceedings on the defensive with the Bit'O'Red corner count stacking up.

The imposing FH side seemed content to take their chances from set pieces, yet they were vulnerable in general play leaving space in behind that Sligo always looked capable of exploiting.

Romeo Parkes squandered a gilt edged opportunity when they were successful in doing so, and the Jamaican was also off target with a header just before the break.

Going in one goal down on aggregate would have been a frustration for Buckley's side, but conceding ahead of the interval brought things to another level.

FH looked happy for the whistle when Lewis Banks was adjudged to have committed a foul near the corner flag under minimal pressure.

The minor incident became very significant when the subsequent delivery ping-ponging around the area before former Dundalk attacker Steven Lennon pounced to add to this first leg strike.

If that was bad, then the concession of a second from the restart was criminal. Frustration with the match officials was growing, but left full Regan Donelon gave the ref a decision to make by getting in a bad position and tugging the arm of Jonathan Ingi Jonsson.

The Portugese whistler pointed to the spot and Scottish forward Lennon confidently dispatched beyond stand-in keeper Luke McNicholas.

The was game over.

Losing keeper Ed McGinty and centre half John Mahon to injury and Covid issues respectively was bad timing for Buckley, and Bolger's ban weakened the spine of the side.

FH tightened things up with a comfortable cushion and Buckley sent for exciting teenager Johnny Kenny, who missed the first game because of his own Covid issues.

But this was an uphill task for his Euro debut, with the increasingly confident away side content to try and manage the situation, with their physicality allowing them to defend dead balls when fouls were committed.

In reality, the wind had completely been taken out of Sligo sails and attempts to mix things up and change their shape couldn't lift the sense of deflation that had set in.

The second half was a level below the first.

Indeed, they were lucky not to concede again from a pair of FH counters, with the away side now in control of the situation.

Introducing new midfield signings Seamas Keogh and Adam McDonnell did stabilise things somewhat and a penalty for a foul on Kenny allowed the 18-year-old to get off the mark in this sphere.

FH looked temporarily rattled by this blow, evidence of the vulnerabilities that existed when proper pressure was applied.

The agony for the Bit'O'Red is that they failed to expose that when it really mattered.

Sligo Rovers: McNicholas, Banks, Buckley, Blaney, Donelon (Kane 70); Cawley (Horgan 70), Morahan (McDonnell 78); Figueira, Gibson (Keogh 78), De Vries (Kenny 59); Parkes

FH: Nielsen, Vidarsson, Thorisson, Kristjansson, Gunnarsson; E Jonsson, Sverrisson (Robertsson 80); J Jonsson (Arnarsson 90), Vilhjalmsson, Dimitrijevic (Gudlaugsson 73); Lennon (Hreidarsson 90)

Referee: Luis Teixeira (Portugal)