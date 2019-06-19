Walker signs new deal with Manchester City

Kyle Walker has signed a two-year contract extension at Manchester City, the Premier League champions have announced.

The England right-back, who joined City in a £45million switch from Tottenham in 2017, is now committed to the club until 2024.

Walker, 29, has made 100 appearances for City in all competitions and won the Premier League in both of his seasons at the club. He has also won two League Cups and the FA Cup.

“I’m thrilled to have signed a new deal,” Walker told the club’s website, www.mancity.com. “Playing for City has been everything I’d hoped it would be and more.

“It was an easy decision. I want to be competing for trophies, playing at the highest level, and I feel I have improved hugely as a player during my time here.

“The club’s vision – both on and off the pitch – matches mine perfectly and I’m looking forward to spending the next five years here, hopefully winning more silverware.”

100 appearances

Premier League winner 2018, 2019

League Cup winner 2018, 2019

FA Cup winner 2019

Walker was one of five major new arrivals in the summer of 2017 as manager Pep Guardiola reshaped his squad.

News of his renewal comes amid speculation the club are looking to bring in additional cover in the right-back position, with Joao Cancelo of Juventus linked.

Director of football Txiki Begiristain added: “We are delighted to have Kyle here for a further two years.

Walker joined City from Tottenham in a £45million deal (Mike Egerton/PA)

“His strength, speed and ability have been vital to our accomplishments. He is a key member of the squad.

“His experience is invaluable, particularly to the younger members of the team, and his contribution will be crucial in our efforts for continued success.”

The deal is City’s first major piece of player business this summer.

They are also expected to strengthen their defensive midfield resources. Rodri, of Atletico Madrid, is being heavily linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium.

