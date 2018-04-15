Walker: Losing run felt like a relegation battle

New Premier League champion Kyle Walker admits it felt like Manchester City were in a relegation battle during their nightmare 10 days.

New Premier League champion Kyle Walker admits it felt like Manchester City were in a relegation battle during their nightmare 10 days.

City lost three successive games in which they were dumped out of the Champions League by Liverpool and missed out on the chance to seal title glory against rivals Manchester United.

They eventually got the job done this weekend, though, as a scintillating 3-1 win at Tottenham on Saturday put the champagne on ice and the corks were popped less than 24 hours later when Manchester United surprisingly lost at home to West Brom on Sunday. To come through the other side of a tough week in such fashion was a big tick for City, who won at Wembley thanks to goals from Gabriel Jesus, Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling.

The full-back said: “That’s the most pleasing thing about it. We’ve had probably the toughest period, definitely in my career at the club. “We’ve gone from doing so well in all competitions to take three losses, and sometimes it felt like it was a relegation battle in there with the mood.

“We’re all winners and we want to win and in those games unfortunately we didn’t. But we put that right. “That shows the character and the belief in the standard of players in the dressing room.”

City have unquestionably been the best team in England but their status has been undermined by their Champions League exit. And while Walker admits to wanting Liverpool to win the competition, he is gutted City will not get the chance.

“I’m not going to stand here and say we didn’t deserve what happened,” he added.

“Liverpool beat us in two games and congratulations to them. I wish them all the success in the Champions League because it would be fantastic for an English club to go and win.

“I’ve got a bitter taste in my mouth that it isn’t us but you have to take your hat off to them. They beat us over the two games and that’s all you can say.” It was a first return to Walker’s former club since a summer switch to City and he was given an unfavourable reception by the fans, who booed him. The 27-year-old stands by his decision to leave Spurs, but is still tipping them for a brighter future.

He said: “We won the Carabao Cup and that was a step in the right direction for me but to be competing in the Premier League since I was 19 and to play all the games I played in the Premier League, to not win the Premier League, it was a bit devastating for me not to have won it with Tottenham.

“So to come here and win in my first season, it’s fantastic for me. “You always say is the grass greener on the other side, and it looks it. “Whatever you read, I know what really happened. I know the truth behind it and so does the Tottenham boss.

“But I won’t stand here and start slagging people off because that’s not what I’m about. “I left because it was a time in my career that I needed to move on. And luckily it’s worked out.”

Press Association