latest Vomiting bout and Sadio Mane combine to end Roberto Lopes’ AFCON journey with Cape Verde

Cape Verde players remonstrate with the referee during their Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 defeat to Senegal at Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam, Cameroon Expand

Shamrock Rovers defender Roberto Lopes suffered a half-time vomiting bout that prematurely ended his African Cup of Nations campaign as his Cape Verde Islands team-mates went down 2-0 to Senegal in the round of 16.

Lopes, who was having a fine game in the first half keeping Liverpool forward Sadio Mane quiet, was filmed just before the start of the second half taking a bout of vomiting which resulted in him being substituted.

The 29-year-old Dublin-born defender was one of 14 Cape Verde players who had been suffering from a bout of food poisoning before the game.

Four of the non-playing staff were also affected.

Matters didn't improve on the field of play as Cape Verde were reduced to ten men following a 21st minute red card for Patrick Andrade.

After the blow of losing Lopes, Cape Verde were then reduced to nine men with the dismissal of goalkeeper Vozinha for a challenge on Mane before the Reds star pounced to open the scoring in the 63rd minute.

Mane was then substituted in the 70th minute following a head collision that led to Vozinha’s red card.

Despite a number of Cape Verde chances to equalise, Senegal settled the tie in injury time with Ahmadou Bamba Dieng slotting home to make it 2-0.

