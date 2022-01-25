Cape Verde players remonstrate with the referee during their Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 defeat to Senegal at Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam, Cameroon

Shamrock Rovers defender Roberto Lopes suffered a half-time vomiting bout that prematurely ended his African Cup of Nations campaign as his Cape Verde Islands team-mates went down 2-0 to Senegal in the round of 16.

Lopes, who was having a fine game in the first half keeping Liverpool forward Sadio Mane quiet, was filmed just before the start of the second half taking a bout of vomiting which resulted in him being substituted.

The 29-year-old Dublin-born defender was one of 14 Cape Verde players who had been suffering from a bout of food poisoning before the game.

Four of the non-playing staff were also affected.

Matters didn't improve on the field of play as Cape Verde were reduced to ten men following a 21st minute red card for Patrick Andrade.

After the blow of losing Lopes, Cape Verde were then reduced to nine men with the dismissal of goalkeeper Vozinha for a challenge on Mane before the Reds star pounced to open the scoring in the 63rd minute.

Mane was then substituted in the 70th minute following a head collision that led to Vozinha’s red card.

Despite a number of Cape Verde chances to equalise, Senegal settled the tie in injury time with Ahmadou Bamba Dieng slotting home to make it 2-0.