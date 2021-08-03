Virgin Media secure bumper deal for European competitions 

Bohs, along with Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk, will be hoping to progress in Europe

Irish soccer fans are set to get a familiar offering when the Champions League, Europa League and new UEFA Conference League get underway this season after it was confirmed Virgin Media has signed a new package to screen all three competitions.

The agreement sees the broadcaster acquiring Irish rights to the first pick of UEFA Champions League fixture on the Wednesday of each match week, and the rights to show every game in the UEFA Europa League, as well as the UEFA Europa League final and the UEFA Super Cup.

Virgin Media will also be the exclusive Irish broadcaster for every match in the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League which will potentially feature several League of Ireland teams each season.

The sub-licensing agreement with Saran Media Group will also include archive content from the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League as well as the UEFA Super Cup for the next three seasons.

It is a major boost to the cable network after they failed to agree a deal to screen UEFA competition matches for this season after a lengthy run broadcasting the competitions came to an end last May.