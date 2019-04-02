Virgil Van Dijk training boost for Liverpool

Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk took part in training on Tuesday, easing worries over his fitness ahead of the clash with his old club Southampton.

Van Dijk appeared to suffer a knock in the latter stages of Sunday’s dramatic 2-1 win over Tottenham at Anfield and was to be assessed.

Reds boss Klopp said after the game: “I don’t know if he twisted it or it was a knock, but he was walking into interviews with a big ice pack. I hope it is nothing serious but I don’t know yet.”

Images subsequently appeared on Liverpool’s official website on Tuesday of a training session that took place at Melwood that morning, with Van Dijk involved.

Liverpool face Southampton at St Mary’s on Friday evening.

Press Association