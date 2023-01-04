| 11.5°C Dublin

Virgil van Dijk to see specialist after suffering hamstring injury at Brentford

The Netherlands centre-back was substituted at half-time.

Virgil van Dijk has suffered a hamstring injury (Richard Sellers/PA). Expand

Close

Virgil van Dijk has suffered a hamstring injury (Richard Sellers/PA).

Virgil van Dijk has suffered a hamstring injury (Richard Sellers/PA).

Virgil van Dijk has suffered a hamstring injury (Richard Sellers/PA).

By PA Sport Staff

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is seeing a specialist after sustaining a hamstring injury against Brentford, the PA news agency understands.

The Netherlands centre-back was substituted at half-time during the Reds’ 3-1 Premier League defeat at Brentford Community Stadium on Monday.

Boss Jurgen Klopp said after the match that Van Dijk had “felt a little bit the muscle”, adding “I didn’t want to take any risks”.

Van Dijk (right) in action in Liverpool&rsquo;s loss to Brentford before being substituted at half-time (John Walton/PA). Expand

Close

Van Dijk (right) in action in Liverpool&rsquo;s loss to Brentford before being substituted at half-time (John Walton/PA).

Van Dijk (right) in action in Liverpool’s loss to Brentford before being substituted at half-time (John Walton/PA).

Van Dijk (right) in action in Liverpool’s loss to Brentford before being substituted at half-time (John Walton/PA).

The club are now awaiting the results of further assessment to establish the severity of the problem.

Klopp’s men are currently sixth in the table, seven points behind fourth-placed Manchester United.

They are next in action on Saturday when they host Wolves in the FA Cup third round.

The Halfway Line Newsletter

Get the lowdown on the Irish football scene with our soccer correspondent Daniel McDonnell and expert team of writers with our free weekly newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy