Virgil van Dijk named Football Supporters’ Association player of the year

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has been named the Football Supporters’ Association player of the year.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has been named the Football Supporters’ Association player of the year.

More than 340,000 votes were cast by fans, with Van Dijk beating Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling into second place.

The other nominations were Van Dijk’s Liverpool team-mate Sadio Mane, Tottenham’s Son Heung-min, Leicester striker Jamie Vardy and Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Van Dijk is the fourth Liverpool player to win the award in the last seven years, following Mo Salah, Philippe Coutinho and Luis Suarez.

“I’m very grateful to get this trophy. It means a lot to me,” Van Dijk said.

PA Media