Virgil van Dijk learns his fate as punishment for Newcastle red card is confirmed

Liverpool defender given additional one-game ban after harsh words to referee John Brooks

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has been waiting to hear his fate following the red card he received against Newcastle last month and now the Football Association have confirmed he will receive a further one game ban and a £100,000 fine.

The additional punishment relates to Van Dijk’s reaction to the decision by referee John Brooks, after he confronted the official following the incident.

There were suggestions that the Dutchman’s aggressive approach to the referee could result in a longer ban, but the FA have concluded a hefty fine and one extra match suspension is a suitable punishment. He will miss Liverpool’s game against Wolves next weekend.

An FA statement: "The defender admitted that he acted in an improper manner and used abusive and insulting words towards a match official after being sent off in the 29th minute.

"The sanctions were subsequently imposed by an independent Regulatory Commission. Full written reasons for this case will be published in due course.”

Van Dijk spoke about the incident with reporters in Holland during the international break, as he admitted the incident with the referee was ‘out of character’.

"That was not typical for me,” he said.

"It was the red card anyway. I've never got one before at Liverpool, and I think only about four times in my entire career. But apart from that I still started the season well.”

Referee’s chief Howard Webb spoke about the Van Dijk incident in his new analysis show with Michael Owen, as he insisted the match officials made the right call.

“We think it's a good identification of a foul by John Brooks, the referee. We see in the end that van Dijk does play the ball, but to get there he clearly kicks through the foot of Alexander Isak,” said Webb.

"It's not only a free-kick but it also denies Isak an obvious goalscoring opportunity. He's close to goal, he's going to be able to control the ball quite easily, there is no covering defenders and of course we know the direction is towards goal.

"Van Dijk is not protected by the fact that if that had happened in the penalty area, it would have been a yellow card for an attempt to play the ball or challenge for the ball. It's outside of the penalty area, so therefore it still has to be a red card."