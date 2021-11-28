Violent scenes ahead of FAI Cup Final clash between St Pat’s and Bohs

There was an outbreak of violence prior to tonight’s FAI Cup Final match between St Patrick’s Athletic and Bohemians when two groups clashed at a pub on Irishtown Road, close to the Aviva Stadium.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted as the clash outside the pub and on the road escalated.

Video footage shared on social media shows a group dressed in black fighting with others outside the bar while bottles and fireworks are thrown.

Bottles appear to have been taken from bins which were knocked over in the clash.

A garda spokesperson told Independent.ie: "An Garda Síochána is aware of an incident that occurred this afternoon on the Irishtown Road, Dublin 4”

“Order was quickly restored by Gardaí who attended the scene. Investigations into this matter are ongoing,” they added.

There were no reports of injuries or arrests, but several missiles were thrown in the clash.

Photos from the scene show multiple Garda cars and an ambulance outside the bar.