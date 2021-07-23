Vinny Perth defends Wilfried Zahibo following sustained criticism from Dundalk fans in Euro draw

Dundalk manager Vinny Perth defended midfielder Wilfried Zahibo after he came in for sustained criticism from supporters during last night's Europa Conference League draw with Levadia Tallinn.

The moving of the game to Tallaght allowed Dundalk to play in front of a substantial home crowd for the first time this season, and Zahibo came in for grief from the stands from the early minutes after struggling to make an impact.

He arrived in Ireland earlier this year with a big reputation, with a La Liga stint with Valencia on his CV and a considerable track record in the MLS where he was given an All-Star for his performances in 2018.

However, the Central African Republic international has struggled to make an impact despite being the highest paid player at the club.

Perth backed the player afterwards, stating that a positive Covid-19 diagnosis earlier this year had impacted the French born 27-year-old. He added that stints in quarantine after returning from international duty had affected him - the amount of time he has missed with more to come in the autumn has placed further scrutiny on the logic of his arrival.

"I think it’s too easy to be critical of people," said Perth, who feels social media comments about Zahibo has made things worse for him.

"He’s had a difficult time in this club for loads of Covid reasons, internationals etc. The one thing since 2012, we’ve always backed our players. He’s a very popular guy, he’s a great person in the dressing room. At times he could have done more, but at other times he showed the quality he has. That will come from him, it is what it is, fans are entitled to criticise people, I accept that. But once it’s not personal. I think some of the criticism has crossed the line with Wilfried in particular.

“We’ve seen Covid affect some of our other players," Perth continued. "I haven’t had Pat Hoban back on our bench. (The striker has been affected by the illness)

"He (Zahibo) went away on international duty which he had to go on - we hadn’t got a choice in that. And he’s come back and had two hotel quarantines. Effectively, he goes away, has to play an international and has to sit in a hotel room for most of two weeks, being able to do very little.

Read More

"He’s had Covid himself so he’s struggled. But we’ve seen him start to find a bit of form on the training ground and that’s why he came in. I felt tonight was set up for him. It didn’t go his way at times but he’s very popular in our dressing room. He will develop as long as he is at this club. I’ve a lot of time for him as a person."

It's understood Zahibo was one of the players earmarked for a summer departure if a club came forward to take him off the wage bill but that scenario has not come to pass and the decision to allow club legend Chris Shields to depart has placed further scrutiny on Zahibo who operates in the same position.

Dundalk signed three full internationals at the beginning of the season but appear to have been caught out by league rules which state that games can only be postponed if up to two players are called up by Ireland or Northern Ireland; it has left them short at key intervals and will hurt them again.

Zahibo came into the side last night as part of a reshuffle arising from the unavailability of Michael Duffy who is also set to miss the return leg on account of Covid related issues.

It has stiffened the task facing Dundalk who were unable to convert second half pressure to goals in a 2-2 draw. There is €300,000 at stake in next week's second leg in Estonia with the winners set for a showdown with Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem.