Vincent Kompany ruled out of his own testimonial through injury

The former Manchester City captain had been due to feature in the star-studded charity match at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

But, much in keeping with the latter half of Kompany's City career, the defender has been curtailed by a muscular problem, in this case a hamstring injury.

Kompany said: "Unfortunately I can't start or even play. I have a slight hamstring injury and can't risk it. It's typical me."

Although frustrated at not being able to play, Kompany pointed out that the top priority was to raise money for his homelessness charity Tackle4MCR.

For that he is pleased that so many former Manchester United players, old rivals, have agreed to take part.

He said: "We are specifically dealing with homelessness in Greater Manchester. You can't have a successful project without Manchester United involved. We have our differences - that is clear - but if we can get together for these sort of events the city is stronger."

Kompany's departure from City at the end of last season has left the Premier League champions a player short of specialised central defenders. With Aymeric Laporte now facing a lengthy spell out injured, the lack of cover could be exposed but Kompany is confident the team will cope.

He said: "By losing Laporte you lose a big player. You need big players in the bigger games but the key strength of this Manchester City team is relying more on the system than the individuals.

"I don't see City weakening. (Manager) Pep (Guardiola) is way too aware of this danger to let it happen."

Speaking in a press conference to preview the testimonial, Kompany said Liverpool's Virgil Van Dijk was the best defender he saw in the Premier League.

He said: "I go back to players that really impressed me when I played against them, central defenders, I would bring it back to Virgil Van Dijk.

"Being a defender is how you make your team more solid. The Liverpool before Van Dijk and after - it is a completely different set-up."

