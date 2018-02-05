Vincent Kompany ‘in a good place’ after making latest injury comeback

The influential Belgium defender returned to City’s starting line-up in the Premier League leaders’ 1-1 draw at Burnley on Saturday.

It was just his second start in 10 games since suffering a calf strain – the latest in a long line of injuries – during City’s win at Newcastle on December 27. The 31-year-old’s career has been badly hampered by fitness issues, particularly in the past three seasons, but he refuses to let the recurring setbacks beat him.

Kompany said: “I played at Cardiff too and I’ve been training. It’s like anything, you stick to the programme and make sure you get up to fitness as quickly as you can. Luckily enough for me that always happens pretty quickly. “Now I’m in a good place. I feel good whenever I play. It’s just a case of getting the lungs back as quick as you can, but that happens with time.”

With City not in action again until Leicester visit the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, manager Pep Guardiola has given the squad three days off. Given his lack of action, Kompany may not be in as much need of rest as his team-mates but, looking ahead to a busy run-in with quadruple-chasing City and the World Cup, he is not complaining.

He said: “Hopefully it’s going to be a busy summer for me so I’ll take it. With a week in between this and the next game I can prepare well.”

Press Association