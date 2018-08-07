Vincent Kompany backs Manchester City to mount successful Premier League defence

Vincent Kompany is confident Manchester City can make a stronger defence of their latest Premier League title than their previous crowns.

City were unable to maintain the standards of their 2012 and 2014 title wins in the campaigns that followed, but Kompany claims the feeling is different this time.

Speaking on the Premier League launch show on Sky Sports, the City captain said: “Before saying anything or doing anything, you want to observe and see if you see the same mistakes which we’ve done previously.

“I’ve got to be honest, there was a feeling when we’ve won the league (previously), you came back in to the training sessions and everybody was a little bit less (intense), a little bit more smiles and happiness, but a little bit less committed.

“Teams that actually wanted it more could hurt us. I came in (to training) this time and it’s completely different.”

With manager Pep Guardiola making clear he is hungry for more success, City have already made a positive impression ahead of the new campaign by winning the Community Shield. The champions overpowered Chelsea 2-0 at Wembley on Sunday.

Highlighting the good signs, Kompany said: “Number one, we realise this is precious and we want to hold on to it.

“Number two, we went into the game with Chelsea – we lost two Community Shields before – and this was a strong Chelsea team. We played really well against them and that, for me, is a great sign.”

Team-mate Kyle Walker, who cut short his summer holiday to return to training ahead of the Community Shield, spoke about his hunger to perform again.

Walker had just two weeks off following England’s run to the semi-finals of the World Cup.

The right-back said: “I had the option if I wanted to come back later I could, but I wanted to be involved.

“I left Manchester City at the end of last season in a good place and I wanted to pick up where we left off. I’m not resting on this. It is a short career. I want to win as much as I can win.”

Press Association