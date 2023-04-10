Villarreal winger Alex Baena reports alleged assault by Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde after game

Villarreal winger Alex Baena has filed a police complaint after he was allegedly assaulted by Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde following Saturday's 3-2 LaLiga win at the Bernabeu.

The incident took place when Baena, 21, was on his way to the team bus after the match, Villarreal said on Sunday. The club did not identify the alleged assailant in the statement they released.

"Villarreal CF rejects any act of violence and firmly believes in the player's version of events and will support him throughout the process," the club said.

Spain under-21 international Baena, who came through Villarreal's academy, has scored 10 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions this season.

"Very happy with the team's impressive victory in a venue like the Santiago Bernabeu, but at the same time very sad for the aggression I suffered after the match," Baena wrote on Instagram and Twitter.

The Spanish radio station Cadena Ser and other media outlets reported that Valverde allegedly hit Baena while the Villarreal player was about to board the team bus. It has also been reported that Valverde was angry at the 21-year-old for alleged insults during the game, including a comment about his son.

On Twitter, Baena denied those reports, saying: “I am surprised about what is being said about me. It is completely false that I said that.” Real Madrid have not publicly commented about the alleged incident.