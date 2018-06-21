Villarreal land Everton defender Ramiro Funes Mori

The 27-year-old has completed a move for an undisclosed fee, having made 67 appearances for the Toffees across three seasons.

However, having suffered a serious knee injury when on international duty with Argentina in March 2017, he featured in just four games last season.

Funes Mori, who has signed a four-year deal with Villarreal, was included in Argentina’s preliminary World Cup squad but failed to make the final 23-man group Jorge Sampaoli has taken to Russia.