Thursday 21 June 2018

Colombia COL 1

Japan JPN 2

REPORT

Poland POL 1

Senegal SEN 2

REPORT

Russia RUS 3

Egypt EGY 1

REPORT

Portugal POR 1

Morocco MAR 0

REPORT

Uruguay URY 1

Saudi Arabia SAU 0

REPORT

Iran IRN 0

Spain ESP 1

REPORT

Denmark DNK 1

Australia AUS 1

REPORT

France FRA 1

Peru PER 0

REPORT

Argentina ARG 0

Croatia CRO 1

Ongoing

Villarreal land Everton defender Ramiro Funes Mori

Funes Mori scored five times in 67 games for the Toffees.

Ramiro Funes Mori has left Everton after three years (Martin Rickett/PA)
Ramiro Funes Mori has left Everton after three years (Martin Rickett/PA)

By Press Association Sport staff

Defender Ramiro Funes Mori has left Everton to join LaLiga side Villarreal after three years at Goodison Park.

The 27-year-old has completed a move for an undisclosed fee, having made 67 appearances for the Toffees across three seasons.

However, having suffered a serious knee injury when on international duty with Argentina in March 2017, he featured in just four games last season.

Funes Mori, who has signed a four-year deal with Villarreal, was included in Argentina’s preliminary World Cup squad but failed to make the final 23-man group Jorge Sampaoli has taken to Russia.

Funes Mori was brought to Goodison Park from River Plate and was a regular for Everton in his first two terms with the club.

He scored five times in total – though all of those came in his opening campaign – and he was also sent off in a Merseyside derby in April 2016 which Liverpool won 4-0.

