Villa sign Egypt winger Trezeguet

The 24-year-old – commonly known as Trezeguet – scored one goal in four appearances at the Africa Cup of Nations, and will boost the Birmingham club’s squad ahead of their Premier League return.

Trezeguet has enjoyed stints at Anderlecht and Mouscron in Belgium, after starting his career with Egypt’s Al Ahly.

We are delighted to confirm the signing of @Trezeguet from Kasimpasa for an undisclosed fee, subject to a work visa and international clearance.. ✍️



Full story 👉 https://t.co/oOgW3wP2Cs#WelcomeTrezeguet #AVFC pic.twitter.com/C2QghlFiaw — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) July 24, 2019

He revealed his countryman and Villa right-back Ahmed Elmohamady had recommended the move to him, saying on Twitter: “He’s my captain and always speaks with me about Aston Villa, saying it’s an amazing club and that I’d be happy here.”

Villa head coach Dean Smith said: “We’re really excited to work with ‘Trez’. I’ve watched him a number of times.

“He’s the type of wide player that we have been looking for who is direct, causes problems for the opposition in the final third and scores goals.”

Tyrone Mings is one of several players to have joined Villa this summer (Darren Staples/PA)

Villa will now chase international clearance and a work visa for their latest new recruit.

The midlands outfit have already signed former loan stars Kortney Hause and Tyrone Mings on permanent deals, and set a new club transfer record to bring in Wesley Moraes from Club Brugge for £22million.

