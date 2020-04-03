Villa keeper Orjan Nyland predicts Premier League players will agree to pay cut

Aston Villa goalkeeper Orjan Nyland expects Premier League players to take a pay cut to aid the fight against coronavirus.

Health secretary Matt Hancock said on Thursday footballers should “take a pay cut and play their part” and Nyland feels it will happen.

“I think it is quite natural that we also take a pay cut as long as matches are not played,” he told Norway’s TV2.

“That is what is happening all over Europe. What it stands for now is getting a structure that fits everyone. I’m pretty convinced everyone is now prepared for a pay cut to contribute.”

Nyland has only played eight games this season, being behind Tom Heaton and then Pepe Reina, but has impressed when deputising.

But he expected to start Villa’s next game after Reina’s form slipped and the on-loan AC Milan goalkeeper made a huge error in the 4-0 defeat at Leicester before the enforced break.

Expand Close Aston Villa goalkeeper Orjan Nyland (centre) holds onto the ball under pressure during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley. PA / Facebook

“Even before the season was temporarily suspended, I got good signals on what was going to happen next. I trained well over a long period of time, and there were some results that were missing for the team,” Nyland said.

“I got good signals that I should start against Chelsea, so I was pretty sure to play that match

“It was unfortunate for me that the league was suspended. I think I had been in goal quite early, after the cup final against Manchester City and the defeat against Leicester.

“I have to bet that is the case when we start again and then I have to stay in shape until it happens.”

PA Media