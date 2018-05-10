Sport Soccer

Thursday 10 May 2018

Video: Watch Robert Snodgrass score a one-in-a-million goal in training

Imagine if he pulls off one of these in the Championship play-offs?

Edd Dracott

Robert Snodgrass won’t be scoring another one of these anytime soon – neither will anyone else for that matter.

The Scotsman was filmed bagging a truly remarkable goal in training with Aston Villa today, and it’s somewhat unique.

The 30-year-old former Hull winger curls a shot onto the post, turns and flicks the rebound with his heel over the goalkeeper and into the net.

The reaction is unsurprising.

Villa face Middlesbrough in the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final on Saturday and the second on Tuesday, before a final against either Derby or Fulham if they progress on Saturday May 26.

If Snodgrass can pull off the dazzling feat again in one of those games, there aren’t many classier ways to make it to the Premier League.

