Monday 14 May 2018

Video: Watch Anfield cheer Mo Salah’s daughter on as she kicks a ball round the pitch

Salah became the pantomime villain too when he took the ball round her.

Max McLean

Bringing your children onto the field after the last game of the season is classic end-of-term stuff for footballers, and Mohamed Salah’s daughter became a bit of a star at Anfield when she took to the pitch.

The Reds had beaten Brighton 4-0, and Salah had just received the Golden Boot for his incredible 32 league goals, when the crowd started cheering his daughter on as she kicked a ball around.

Anfield greeted each kick with a cheer before humorously booing Salah after he took the ball himself.

Delightful end of season stuff.

