Victor Camarasa returns to the Premier League with Crystal Palace

The 25-year-old will spend the season at Selhurt Park, with the Eagles then having the option to buy him next summer.

“I’m delighted that we’ve signed Victor and we think he will further improve the quality of our squad,” Palace chairman Steve Parish told the club’s official website.

“He is a talented, exciting player who will offer us creativity in the midfield.”

Camarasa has Premier League experience having spent last season on loan at Cardiff, scoring five goals and providing four assists in 33 matches for the Bluebirds.

After returning to the English top-flight, he said: “I am very happy to be here and I’m so excited to start with the group. I think Palace has great players and it is a great club.

“I’m going to work hard to play football and I hope that the fans are excited with my football.”

Camarasa started his career at hometown club Valencia before joining Levante in 2012. He spent five years at the club ahead of his move to Real Betis.

PA Media