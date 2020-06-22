Veteran keeper Barry Roche retires to concentrate on coaching

Veteran Irish goalkeeper Barry Roche says he will focus on coaching after confirming his retirement and the end of a 20-year playing career at first team level cross-channel.

The Wicklow-born player was out of contract with League Two side Morecambe, where he has been since 2008, and after the club included him in a list of players who were being released, Roche (38) stated that he would retire from playing.

"Well the gloves are finally being hung up after 22 years! It's been one hell of a journey and I'd like to thank everyone at Nottingham Forest, Chesterfield and especially Morecambe for everything you have done for me along the way. Time to focus on the next chapter in coaching," Roche said in an Instagram post.

Roche, a product of Lourdes Celtic, began his senior career with Nottingham Forest and made his debut as a teenager in August 2000.

He joined Chesterfield from Forest in 2005 and after a three-year spell there moved to Morecambe, for whom he made 436 league appearances.

He had been working as goalkeeping coach with the club, while also registered as a player, and also has his own goalkeeping academy.

Meanwhile, former Sligo Rovers man Seamus Conneely has signed a new two-year deal with Accrington Stanley.

"I have been here since 2015, six seasons, and have had a wonderful time heading into the Play-Offs in 2016 and the highlight was winning the League Twotitle and playing in League One. Hopefully there are more successful times to come as well," the Galway-born player said.

