Veteran German midfielder Toni Kroos, 33, extends his Real Madrid contract by a year

Germany midfielder Toni Kroos is to prolong his stay at Real Madrid after agreeing a 12-month contract extension.

The 33-year-old, who joined the club from Bayern Munich in July 2014, will completed a decade at the Bernabeu next summer as a result of his new deal.

Kroos, a World Cup winner in 2014, has enjoyed a hugely successful spell in the Spanish capital which has brought 20 major trophies.

A Real statement read: "Real Madrid and Toni Kroos have agreed to extend the player's contract, which will see him contracted to the club until 30 June 2024.

"Toni Kroos joined Real Madrid in 2014 and is the German player to have worn the club's jersey the most times, having made 417 appearances.

"Over his nine seasons as a Real Madrid player, he has won 20 trophies: four Champions Leagues, five Club World Cups, four European Super Cups, three LaLiga titles, one Copa del Rey and three Spanish Super Cups."