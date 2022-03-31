Versatile Ryan Manning enjoying Ireland chance after switching from attack to defence

When Ryan Manning departed Ireland in 2015, his biggest believers were optimistic that he would one day represent his country as a creative number ten.

The idea that he would pull on the green jersey as a centre back would have been laughed out of town, but that’s what happened at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday.

Football has changed and Manning has changed. With a back three in vogue, Manning’s employer, Swansea, now view him as an option for the left side of their rearguard.

After starting as left wing-back against Lithuania, a rare start for a player who has had to be patient since coming onto the scene, Stephen Kenny switched Manning inside on the hour mark – and later suggested he had been more effective in that position with his distribution from deeper.

The Galwegian admitted afterwards that the conversion had taken him by surprise. He had a long run at left back with QPR prior to his switch to Swansea – and is now known as a player happier to see the game ahead of him.

“I played under a lot of different managers at QPR when I was there, and it was probably tough to break in at the number ten position when we had just come down from the Premier League,” says the 25-year-old.

“We had world-class players that you were competing with. I dropped back into midfield and managed to break through. Then there was a series of injuries at left back, which meant, being a left-sided player, I had to fill in. I kind of performed well and stayed there, and got the move to Swansea.

“Football has probably changed a little bit in left back. Left wing-back is a lot more of an attacking position then it was years ago. For me, it was about adapting to get into teams and be able to carve out a career.”

Manning has achieved that now – and the next progression is to become a more regular part of Kenny’s plans.

There is competition in his department. In the wing-back slot, James McClean is valued because of the energy he brings, while Enda Stevens was the original first choice who is on the way back from injury.

At left centre back, John Egan has excelled even though it’s not necessarily his natural home, but the depth of options in the department means it’s easy to see him staying there.

“My last start last season (0-0 with Bulgaria) I had come off the back of moving club. I hadn’t been playing because of the contract situation, so it became the wrong time for me,” he explained.

“This time I’m virtually playing every week, and was probably more in the position to take on the opportunity.”

Manning does now have a staff member in the ranks who knows him better than most. John Eustace, the replacement for Anthony Barry, has been QPR assistant since 2018, so they spent two years together.

The new man was busy in his first week. “I’ve really enjoyed working under him, because he’s a fantastic coach. He is always involved in the set-pieces,” said Manning.

“The sessions he puts on are relative to the games coming up. He did a session before the Belgium game about the way we were going to set up. He adapted it for the Lithuania game. He’s settled in really well. Everyone has really enjoyed working with him, and I’m glad to be working with him again.

“I was happy when I saw him coming through the door.”