3 August 2023; The Republic of Ireland squad pose for a photograph during a Republic of Ireland homecoming event on O'Connell Street in Dublin following the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

3 August 2023; Republic of Ireland players, from left, Heather Payne, Áine O'Gorman, Diane Caldwell, Harriet Scott, Louise Quinn and Chloe Mustaki during a Republic of Ireland homecoming event on O'Connell Street in Dublin following the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

The Irish women’s team are home after their historic participation in the World Cup in Australia.

Vera Pauw’s side were welcomed by over 8,000 fans on O’Connell Street after the first appearance in a World Cup by an Irish women’s team.

Below is some of the best social media reaction and you can click on the main picture above to see or gallery.