Vera Pauw and the language of coaching - US fondness for witch hunting lives on, ignoring complexity of issues

I am inclined to believe that Vera Pauw has been traduced and slandered in America. You probably are too.

Her reputation in this country as a person of the highest integrity means her denial of the allegations in the US National Women’s Soccer League Joint Investigative Team report rings true.

Should Pauw come under fire when Ireland play two friendlies in the USA next month, most of us will take her side. So perhaps it’s worth speculating about the probable Irish reaction to the report had it not contained the name of the Ireland manager.

Chances are it would have been hailed as a major step forward for women’s sport. Those who spoke out would have been praised for their bravery. Most significantly, there would have been a presumption that everyone accused in the report was guilty as charged and deserved to have their reputation trashed.

But we’re not doing that. Because Vera Pauw’s name is in there.

It’s worth noting that there were two USNWSL reports. The first, the Yates Report, dealt with the most serious allegations, those of sexual misconduct against managers Paul Riley, Richie Burke and Christy Holly who all received lifetime bans and whose behaviour was utterly indefensible.

The second dealt with managers who created what it termed, “volatile and manipulative working conditions”. Pauw was criticised for allegedly trying to control her players’ diets, advising them against weight training in case it made them too ‘bulky’ and causing them anxiety by living in the same apartment complex.

After the report’s publication, the Houston Dash apologised to players affected by Pauw’s “misconduct”. The NWSL have said she can’t work again in the league without, “acknowledging wrongdoing and accepting personal responsibility for inappropriate conduct, participating in training and demonstrating a sincere commitment to correcting behaviour.”

This seems unlikely, given that Pauw considers the allegations, “an insult to my personal values and to my behaviour as a coach.” She says statements attributed to her in the report are false.

Pauw regards her case as part of a worrying wider phenomenon and says her legal adviser, US lawyer Thomas Newkirk, “Has 215 cases from elite female coaches that have lost their jobs or been cancelled for unreasonable situations. Every single coach in those 215 cases has experienced the same thing as I do now. Elite sport in the USA has a major problem.”

In 2017, Newkirk acted for former University of Iowa senior associate athletic director Jane Meyer who was awarded $1.4million after a court found her former employer had discriminated against her on the grounds of gender and sexual orientation.

Now he’s co-ordinating a case involving those 215 coaches. Pauw is one of the lucky ones. She has a job, the support of the FAI and the admiration of the Irish public. Many of the others have nothing but the ruins of their reputations.

They are apparent victims of a familiar American phenomenon. From the McCarthyite anti-communist campaign of the 1950s, the satanic ritual abuse panic of the ’80s and the more extreme manifestations of cancel culture in our own time, the US penchant for witch hunting means Arthur Miller’s play The Crucible will never date.

Such phenomena are usually rooted in genuine concerns. There were Soviet spies in the US, children were being abused, there is sexism and racism in society. But they can spiral into a frenzy which eventually makes little distinction between the guilty and the innocent.

Safeguarding players is the right thing to do. There are times when the line between the managerial culture of elite sport and outright bullying seems very thin.

A belief in the necessity of pushing players to their physical and mental limits can lead to some very dubious behaviour. Some people love the story about Brian Clough punching young Roy Keane for making a mistake. Good old Cloughie, that’s how you get the best out of people.

Of course, no-one would fancy being treated like that at work themselves. The probable effect of it on a less resilient youngster is ignored. American sport too has its macho myths, one of the most notorious involves legendary college football coach Bear Bryant making his players practice all day in hundred degree heat without water breaks.

Such stuff seems much less attractive when we’re confronted with it contemporaneously. The apparent indifference of Russian ice skating coach Eteri Tutberidze to dehydration, anorexia and injuries among her charges came under the microscope after last year’s Winter Olympics.

Tutberidze seemed to epitomise a corrupt national sporting culture. Then a report revealed that British gymnastics coaches had been guilty of, “physical chastisement, inappropriate training on an injury, the use of belittling language and the denial of food, water and toilet breaks”.

Concern about such behaviour mirrors a wider cultural change. Lifestyle transformation programmes used to love showing fat people being made exercise till they burst into tears and getting bollocked for not reaching their target on the scales.

You don’t see that anymore. People are much more sensitive about bullying. That’s a good thing, but there are dangers for those who haven’t noticed that the lights have changed.

The ‘cop on to yourselves, whingy American snowflakes’ response which surfaced in some quarters here in response to the Pauw allegations regurgitated a trope popular on the political right. Nevertheless, the current societal prevalence of a certain emotional hypersensitivity can’t be denied.

Irish journalist Rachel Connolly, whose politics are left-wing and feminist, has written brilliantly about the pitfalls of perceiving everything through the lens of trauma and treating as abuse what are merely unpleasant personal interactions. Pauw and the other coaches who feel unfairly accused may be victims of interpretation rather than conspiracy.

Concern that players maintain an optimum weight appears sensible in a top level manager. When Pep Guardiola announced Kalvin Phillips’ exclusion from the Manchester City line-up for gaining weight during the World Cup, it was hailed as an example of the Great Man’s attention to detail.

Pauw’s conviction that weight training may hamper players who over-do it is uncontroversial. The idea that her presence in the same apartment block as her players constituted a threat to their mental health just seems risible.

A player warned about her weight could develop an eating disorder. But should a coach avoid the subject entirely with everyone in order to guard against such an eventuality? These are delicate matters too complicated to be summed up by a simple ‘I believe the players’ or ‘I stand with Vera’ hashtag.

A social media dominated world demands easy explanations and the convenient sorting of protagonists into heroes and villains. Things are rarely so simple in the real world. There are plenty of issues where both parties have a certain amount of right on their side.

Scorn not their complexity.

Leinster loot is looking likely to keep Munster as the poor relation

The inclusion of Leinster’s Scott Penny ahead of Munster’s John Hodnett in the Irish training panel for the game against Italy sparked a furious reaction by some fans.

Such a response to an apparently minor call might seem excessive. But it, along with the dissatisfaction over Andy Farrell’s failure to give Gavin Coombes any minutes in the Six Nations, may reflect an anxiety about the longer term.

Leinster utterly dominate the Irish team, the eight starters they had to Munster’s three against France would have swelled to 11 but for the absence through injury of Robbie Henshaw, Jamison Gibson-Park and Tadhg Furlong.

The boot was on the other foot when Ireland won the 2009 Grand Slam with eight Munster starters against Wales to Leinster’s five.

The problem for Munster fans is that it’s very difficult to see the pendulum ever swinging back.

Leinster’s huge advantage in terms of resources extends to a schools sector where top Senior Cup contenders are reputed to be spending over €500,000 on preparation.

With the financial disparity more likely to increase than decrease, Ireland’s future looks irrevocably Leinster shaped.

Mariner Waters recalled after Holohan exploits

It might not be what it was but the FA Cup still has the ability to comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable.

Grimsby Town’s 2-1 victory over Southampton was a classic example of how the competition showcases not just unsung teams, but unsung players.

Their two goals were penalties converted by Gavan Holohan whose travels — born in Kilkenny he’s played for Drogheda, Cork, Galway and Waterford — make him a kind of Irish Everyman. He was almost 30 before making his football league debut for Hartlepool United two seasons ago.

Holohan’s exploits evoked memories of another Irishman regarded as one of the Mariners’ greatest ever players.

After arriving at the club from Leicester City in 1976, Limerick-born Joe Waters inspired Grimsby to promotion from the fourth division, a third division title and seasons in division two when they missed making the top flight by just five points (1980-’81) and two places (1983-’84).

Ireland’s midfield strength in depth in the age of Brady, Daly, Grealish, Lawrenson, Martin, Waddock and Grimes restricted the skilful Waters to just two international caps. He’d have won an awful lot more in the current era.

