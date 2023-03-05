| 3.7°C Dublin

Vera Pauw and the language of coaching - US fondness for witch hunting lives on, ignoring complexity of issues

Eamonn Sweeney

Vera Pauw considers the allegations &lsquo;an insult to my personal values and to my behaviour as a coach.&rsquo; Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

I am inclined to believe that Vera Pauw has been traduced and slandered in America. You probably are too.

Her reputation in this country as a person of the highest integrity means her denial of the allegations in the US National Women’s Soccer League Joint Investigative Team report rings true.

