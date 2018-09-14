Vardy in ‘hungry’ mood for Foxes

Leicester boss Claude Puel has warned Bournemouth Jamie Vardy is “refreshed and hungry” as he prepares to return to action at the Vitality Stadium.

The striker has missed the last three matches through suspension following his straight red card during the home win against Wolves on August 18.

Vardy, 31, has also had a more relaxed international break after asking not to be considered for England duty any more to allow younger players to get their chance, although he has not closed the door completely on playing for the national team again.

Leicester resume their Premier League campaign on the south coast on Saturday and ahead of the match, Puel said: “He’s not played a lot but I hope he can find his rhythm and tempo.

“I was happy to keep him for a few weeks and hopefully we can have Jamie with good fitness to play the next game.

“He’s refreshed and will bring a good ­mentality, and he is hungry.”

Meanwhile, Caglar Soyuncu is “fit and ready” to make his Leicester debut.

The 22-year-old centre-back has yet to feature since his £19million arrival from Bundesliga side Freiburg on the final day of the summer transfer window.

Soyuncu was nursing an injury when he signed but played for the development squad last month and twice completed 90 minutes for Turkey during the international break.

Puel said: “He came back from the break with a smile, with good fitness and a good mentality.

“He is available. He comes into the competition between players. The most important thing is to have a strong squad.

“Of course it is difficult for me to make a choice but I prefer this problem. We will see when he can start with the team. He is fit and ready.”

Matty James is the only absentee for Leicester. The midfielder underwent surgery at the end of last season to correct an Achilles problem but he now requires another operation following a fresh injury issue.

Press Association