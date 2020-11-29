| 9°C Dublin

VAR is the star of every game at the moment and it's horrible to see

John Aldridge

The big screen confirms the VAR decision to disallow Sadio Mane of Liverpool's goal during the Premier League match against Brighton &amp; Hove Albion. (Photo by Neil Hall - Pool/Getty Images) Expand

THE joy has been stripped out of football by VAR technology and I believe the time has come to get rid of it.

This is not a bitter Liverpool man speaking after Brighton were given a joke of a last-minute penalty to take a point in a 1-1 draw at the AMEX Stadium yesterday.

No, this is a football fan looking at the game we all love and questioning whether we are enjoying it any more.

