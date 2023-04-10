USA set to overhaul side for second friendly against Ireland

Trinity Rodman screamed in pain as the ball caromed off her face, her guttural cry the prompt for howls of laughter from her USA colleagues.

And then the nervous silence, as the bright, new gleaming star of this sport held her face in her hands and stumbled towards the sideline, two medics suddenly urged to her side.

The palpable anxiety amongst a country, two-time defending champions, who have already lost Mallory Swanson from their World Cup defence, did not require deep explanation.

Hence, USA will make a raft of changes for the second of two friendlies in CITIPARK stadium in St Louis tomorrow night (KO, 12.37 Irish time).

Coach Vlatko Andonovski confirmed what everyone else was assuming in a press conference this morning, that Swanson, one of the world’s best players, will only attend the World Cup as a travelling supporter.

She tore the patella tendon in her left knee during the bruising 2-0 win in Austin last Saturday and, though Rose Lavelle played on despite shifting a heavy knock in a tackle with Megan Connolly, she will also be rested.

At once fearful of losing another star player against a side whose approach by one social media user was likened to “rugby”, Andonovski explained that he was keen to examine the remaining options as he prepares to finalise his World Cup 23.

Rodman, who completed the session unharmed, may start this time despite missing a hat-trick of chances in Saturday’s second-half.

The other likely forward option is likely to be teenage starlet Alyssa Thompson, a player who has “borderline arrogance” according to her coach.

The 18-year-old Thompson was the No 1 pick in the 2023 NWSL Draft by Angel City FC, becoming the youngest draft pick in league history, scoring in her debut and earning a penalty kick in her second match.

Thompson, who played in the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica, has two caps, both earned last October during her first senior team call-up.

She made her debut in dramatic fashion, coming into the match in the second half against England in front of more than 76,000 fans at Wembley Stadium last October, then making her second appearance against Spain during the same window.

“Our depth chart will change for unfortunate reasons,” said the coach this morning before his side trained in scalding sun, a change in atmosphere from the Texas gloom.

“We have a pretty good idea where players are at but nobody expected what happened in last game so we will have to re-assess and see what can help us in different moments.

“Rose Lavelle got a bit of a knock during the first game. She finished the 90 minutes but we can’t afford to take any chances. She is not happy with the decision and wanted to play but it’s a good opportunity for us to see other players.

“We believe Alyssa can play against teams like Ireland in a low block, an ability to break down compact defences.

“We wanted her in and I’m thankful for the support staff to bring her in and she was already here almost before we arrived. She was packing her bags at half-time.

“She is an exciting player, with an ability to turn in tight areas that not many players have, she accelerated and ruins at defences with confident.,

“It is borderline arrogance when she goes at you. She can eliminate players on the dribble and we have seen her scoring good goals as well.”

The riches afforded Andonovski are vast, compared to the visitors, and they must now phlegmatically move on without arguably their most in-form striker of the past year.

“She’s stronger than me,” added the coach, “she’s doing better than I thought. She will now be our biggest supporter, good mind-set and mentality.

“She is in as good a place she can be. We’re going to miss her. She wants us to move and be successful.

“It’s a tough moment for the team, no matter who gets injured. It’s unfortunate what happened but the team will galvanise and bond around unfortunate things like this.

“She is a very loveable persona, always with a smile and even in the toughest moments. She leaves the stadium injured but smiling.

“That rubs off on the rest of the team, they all love her in the environment. We know now we have to do our job and move on and prepare for the World Cup.

“If any team has players to step in, that is this team.”

Ireland will need to confront that reality; they, too, cannot be expected to retain their strongest team but it is likely their strongest players will double up.

They train here later this evening, at 11.30 Irish time.