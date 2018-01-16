United’s swoop for Sanchez depends on Mkhitaryan, says agent

United boss Jose Mourinho admitted on Monday night that his side “have a chance” to sign Sanchez in this window, with previous suitors Manchester City understood to have now exited the race for the 29-year-old due to the cost involved.

There has been speculation Mkhitaryan will be offered as a makeweight from United to land Sanchez, and Mourinho left the playmaker out of the squad to face Stoke on Monday due to “doubts about his future”.

Mkhitaryan’s agent Mino Raiola has now claimed that Sanchez’s transfer to United is reliant on his client joining Arsenal as part of the deal.