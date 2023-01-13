United set for key test of resurgence – Talking points ahead of Manchester derby

Manchester United host Manchester City in the 188th competitive Manchester derby on Saturday in what should be a test of the recent strong form which has powered United up the Premier League table.

The humbling of Erik ten Hag’s side in a 6-3 defeat at the Etihad Stadium three months back feels a long time ago, such has been the turn around in fortunes for the red half of the city.

Here the PA news agency looks at the key talking points going into the match.

Resurgent United

Manchester United suffered a heavy defeat at the Etihad but have responded with excellent form (Martin Rickett/PA)

City blew United away in October and the final score at the Etihad arguably flattered Ten Hag’s side, who had trailed 4-0 at the break. But United have responded superbly to that setback, losing only one of 18 matches since, winning their last eight in all competitions – even if former United skipper Roy Keane recently claimed that was aided by some “cushy” fixtures against struggling sides. One big change has been the influence of Casemiro, who only appeared as a second-half substitute at the Etihad, still settling in after his arrival from Real Madrid, but who has established himself as the key cog in the United engine room since. “He is the cement between the stones,” Ten Hag said of the Brazilian.

‘Something missing’ for City

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan said ‘something’s off’ at the club (Richard Sellers/PA)

Fortress Old Trafford

Manchester United have won their last nine games at Old Trafford (Tim Goode/PA)

City’s strongest eleven?

Phil Foden scored a hat-trick in the last derby but may find himself on the bench (Martin Rickett/PA)

Waiting for Weghorst