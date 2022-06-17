‘United made a mistake’ – Paul Pogba takes parting shot at Old Trafford chiefs

Paul Pogba has taken a parting shot at Manchester United by vowing to show the club that they “made a mistake” by allowing him to become a free agent.

The France midfielder has been released by United after rejecting the offer of a new contract and is expected to join Juventus on a free transfer next month, six years after leaving the Italian giants for Old Trafford in a club record £89 million (€104m) deal.

And Pogba says he is determined to show United they erred by not fighting harder to keep him, despite falling well short of expectations during his second spell with the club.

“My thought process is to show Manchester that they made a mistake in waiting to give me a contract,” Pogba says in a new documentary on Amazon Prime. “And to show other clubs that Manchester had made a mistake in not offering me a contract.”

Pogba also questioned why United did not present him with a new contract sooner and gave a withering assessment of the terms offered. United made at least two offers worth more than the £290,000-a-week terms Pogba was on and which made him one of the Premier League’s best-paid players.

But, in conversation with his late agent, Mino Raiola, in the documentary – which has been dubbed “The Pogmentary” – Pogba was scathing of the news of United’s second contract offer last July.

“They’re bluffing,” Pogba told Raiola. “How can you tell a player you absolutely want him and offer him nothing? Never seen that.” In response to Pogba first asking if United “did make a second offer”, Raiola, who sadly passed away in April, said: “Yes. They absolutely want you to stay. For me, the offer doesn’t reflect that.

"I told them: ‘If you want him to stay, don’t make that offer’. I will make them understand that if they really want you to stay and they want to build a project around you, this time they have to act differently and put the money on the table.”