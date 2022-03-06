United can’t afford any more mistakes

Ralf Rangnick has warned the Manchester United hierarchy that they cannot afford to make any more mistakes in the transfer market if they are to ever catch up with Manchester City and Liverpool.

The interim manager takes his side to the Etihad Stadium for today’s Premier League derby, with Pep Guardiola’s City competing with Jurgen Klopp’s team for the title, while a fourth-place finish is looking an increasingly tall order for United.

It marks a dramatic decline for United, last champions in Alex Ferguson’s final season in 2013. And Rangnick is in no doubt that the club’s record in the transfer market leaves much to be desired in comparison to those of City and Liverpool.

“Having a clear transfer strategy and signing players who fit into that system — that’s what both clubs have been doing in the last five or six years,” Rangnick said.

“If I look at their transfer policy and their transfer success, they haven’t had many players who, after one or two years, people would have said maybe that wasn’t the right signing. Both clubs have been pretty successful and this is where Manchester United have to go again.”

In the past five years, United have made poor investments in players such as Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez, Donny van de Beek and Dan James.

There have also been major question marks over the inflated prices paid for the likes of Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Fred and Jadon Sancho, while the return to Old Trafford of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer can hardly be described as an unqualified success.

And, while the lack of continuity in the manager’s office has clearly been a factor, Rangnick has stressed that the club cannot afford to repeat such poor business decisions.

With United facing a busy summer of appointing not only a new manager but also conducting extensive activity in the transfer market, Rangnick says the final three months of this campaign offer current players the chance to impress and stake their claims for a future at Old Trafford.

“Of course it should be the case in professional football all the time,” he said. “Players should know they have to perform to play, or for a new contract — or to be kept in the club.

“Now for us it’s about getting the best out of this current squad. I can assure you the atmosphere in the locker room, the focus in training, we have no issues.

“All that about outside noises, about players not being focused in training, is not correct. They get on well with each other, they have a full focus in every session.

“It’s about — with our kind of football, with the areas we have improved — getting the best possible result in the coming games.”