'United are on the right track' - Ferdinand believes Europa win can elevate Solskjaer to new level

Rio Ferdinand believes that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already succeeded in one crucial objective as Manchester United boss – now he needs to inject a winning mentality back into the club.

United legend Ferdinand insists Solskjaer has advanced the club by guiding it back into the Champions League and by beginning the process of repairing a fractured culture at the club after years of damaging decline since Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013.

Superstar players have failed to live up to their billing after big-money moves to United in recent years, with Solskjaer wasting little time in removing unsettling influencers such as Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku as he puts team unity at the top of his agenda for change.

Speaking at a BT Sport event in London – just a few yards away from the Copper Box Arena where Katie Taylor won her Olympic gold medal back in 2012 – Ferdinand suggested Solskjaer has changed the direction of the club for the better – and now he needs to add silverware to cement his progress.

“For me, Ole already has two big ticks in his box – and that should take some of the pressure off him as he tries to get his first trophy in the cabinet,” began BT Sport analyst Ferdinand, who won six Premier League titles and the Champions League during his time as United’s talismanic centre-back.

“His remit this season was to qualify for the Champions League and he did that. It doesn’t matter how many points were behind Liverpool, as he did what he was expected to do.

“I remember when they lost against Burnley at Old Trafford in January and everyone said it was over for Ole, but they finally finished the season in third place and now they have a chance to finish on a real high by winning the Europa League.

“Since then, there is no doubt that he has changed the dynamic of the place. It feels different than it did at the start of the year – and the manager can take a lot of the credit for that.

“There is more positivity and the personalities are not overshadowing the team any more. That’s one thing, a very big thing as well because we could all see it was badly needed at the club.

“I like the tone Ole has taken from the start. He has always said he doesn’t want to sign players who are not willing to sign up to a team ethic – and clearly that has been an issue with some of United’s signings in recent years.

“We always had big stars in the dressing room during my time at United, but, first and foremost, we were a team. And that’s why we won so many trophies.

“The team comes first and he has hit a lot of the right notes, but his critics will not be far away when things go wrong again, which is inevitable in this game.

“The pundits who were out to get him and said he needed to be moved on a few months ago, have not disappeared. They are just lying low at the moment as things have been on the up, but there is always something around the corner that can turn the volume up again.

“I think United are on the right track at the moment and there is no doubt that Ole has made some progress on a number of levels, but, clearly, there is still a lot of room for improvement.”

Jose Mourinho won the Europa League with United back in 2017 and it did not pave the way for an era of glory at Old Trafford.

Yet, Ferdinand suspects victory in the same competition in next Friday’s final in the same RheinEnergieStadion where they will take on Sevilla tonight, could fire the starting gun on United’s return to the winners’ circle.

“Winning the Europa League could set the tone for the future under Ole,” continued Ferdinand. “It could inject a winning mentality into the club that was always there in my time working under Alex Ferguson.

“United were playing some good stuff when they returned from the lockdown and you could sense the fans were getting excited again, with Bruno Fernandes making a big difference when he arrived back in January.

“Ole is giving young, homegrown players like Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood a chance to shine – and it feels like he is changing the culture from what we have seen over the last few years.

“To get a trophy would give him a chance to say there is now a winning mentality at the club. It would be great in that sense. The Europa League is a bonus at the end of a good season, but it could be a very important bonus.”

Solskjaer’s former team-mates have been important allies for the Norwegian when it seemed that the clock was ticking on his time as United manager, with the vocal support of Ferdinand, Gary Neville and Roy Keane welcome boosts when he was at his lowest ebb.

Still, Ferdinand insists his support for Solskjaer is not down to blind loyalty to his friend, as he believes he has the qualities required to revive the glory days at Old Trafford.

“He’s always had that cold, steely vibe to him,” added Ferdinand. “He had this nickname of the Baby-Faced Assassin, but there was always something more under that.

“We saw that in him as a player as he had a desire and desperation to win, and didn’t accept second best from anyone.

“Now he is in the big job and he needs to make big decisions, which he has shown he can do.

“He didn’t waste any time in getting rid of players who were important under the previous managers.

“From the off, he decided Marouane Fellaini was not a Man United player and he got him out of the club in his first transfer window. It was his first big decision and it put down a marker.

“It proved he was not afraid to get people out of the door. that laid down a marker for everyone at the club that he is no pushover – now he has to take it to the next level and start winning things.”

Solskjaer has been written off more than once as United manager, but he now gets his chance to confirm he is a winner by getting his hands on the Europa League trophy in just six days’ time.

