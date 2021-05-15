Underage football in Dublin to restart in August while Kennedy Cup to go ahead with new format

Schoolboys’/girls’ football in Dublin won’t return until August 21 after the two major leagues confirmed their return to play timeline.

Both the Dublin District Schoolboys’/girls’ League (DDSL) and North Dublin Schoolboys’/girls’ League (NDSL) have decided to act in unison, allowing friendlies in June and tournaments in July.

As the country emerges from Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, other underage leagues beyond the capital, such as Cork and Waterford, will kick off their competitive fixtures from June 7.

It has also been decided that the annual SFAI Kennedy Cup, the U-14 tournament for 32 leagues around the country, will be contested on a regional basis.

Instead of the traditional centralised six-day tournament in University Limerick, the uncertainty over spectator attendance has forced a change to venue format. The same approach is expected for the female equivalent, the Gaynor Cup.

The FAI’s national underage leagues are to kick off in late June, following a period for friendlies once the next major milestone in relaxation of restrictions is reached on June 7.

The DDSL, which caters for almost 20,000 players, will facilitate friendly matches in June, limited to one game per team.

July, as a closed month under SFAI rules whereby players are free to switch or re-sign for clubs, will be used to encourage tournaments and mini-World Cups “with proper supervision to National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET), Health and Safety Executive (HSE) and FAI protocols”.

Subject to no more lockdowns, their intention to complete the season around the school calendar up to June 2022.