Under-the-radar Irish Under-21Seán Roughan nearing big decision on his football future – stay or leave Lincoln

The 19-year-old defender has already played 38 times at League One level, 32 in the season just gone, and has also managed to fit a 15-game loan spell at Drogheda into his teenage education, the trip home last year a consequence of tough times with Lincoln that followed his breakthrough.

To be playing first team in England at 17 was quite the achievement given just two years earlier he was lining out for local club Phoenix FC in Swords after being overlooked by Bohemians. He wasn’t touted from an early age like some of the international team-mates he is in Austria with this week preparing for a treble-header with Jim Crawford’s Ireland U-21 side.

​“Everything happens for a reason,” says Roughan, “At a young age, I was enjoying kicking a ball around with my mates. I wasn’t thinking about going to the highest level or anything like that. Once you enjoy it, the rest will come.”

Now Roughan enters a summer where he has to figure out what’s best for him. He was previously linked with Chelsea before an ankle injury that proved a real challenge and halted some of his early momentum. There are other clubs circling around a highly regarded prospect who has allowed his contract at Lincoln to run down, although prospective suitors would have to pay compensation. It’s a dilemma for him to consider once U-21 duty is out of the way.

Lincoln have been good to him, making headlines by advertising for an Irish tutor in their locality so Roughan could go over and do his Leaving Cert while in England. But there’s a niggling temptation to try something different now. Lincoln have offered him a contract.

“I was really happy this year with how many games I played,” says Roughan, whose club are managed by former Ireland international Mark Kennedy.

“I can’t thank Lincoln enough for what they’ve done for me, putting trust in me after coming back from Drogheda and to the manager for playing me in different positions. I would have liked to play more at centre-back (he was often used at left wing-back) but when you’re keeping clean sheets, you can’t mess up the back three.

“I really enjoyed my time at Lincoln and now it comes down to whatever happens in the next couple of weeks. I trust the people who deal with it. My mam (Charlotte) would be pretty invested in it, she knows what’s best for me. I’d be happy to stay at Lincoln but if anything was to happen in the meantime, that’s my choice. There could be something better out there.

“A football career isn’t long. The average is ten years so you have to make the most of it. I’m going into my fourth year now. I’ve come up against some very good players who have gone to the Premier League or high in the Championship. League One is a very tough league, but you have to aspire to go higher.”

Roughan can take inspiration from his friend, the U-21 captain Joe Hodge, who made appearances for Wolves this term. The duo and Fulham’s Ollie O’Neill, who has just finished a loan at Derry City, really hit it off when they were in Israel for the Euros play-off last September.

His own League of Ireland loan with Drogheda was a happy experience. Their assistant boss, Daire Doyle, was his teenage coach at Phoenix and remains a big part of his life.

On Friday night, Roughan was watching Drogheda eke out a win over St Patrick’s Athletic with another pair of Lincoln loanees, Freddie Draper and Elicha Ahui, central figures in the success. Roughan played a role in the signing of the English duo; they are lodging with his grandmother, a factor that allowed cash-strapped Drogheda to make it happen.

Once this jaunt to Austria is out of the way, Roughan must figure out where he’s going to put a roof over his head.