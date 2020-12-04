Celtic's troubled season continued as they surrendered a two-goal lead to AC Milan in their Europa League dead rubber in the San Siro, heaping more pressure on boss Neil Lennon.

Despite the Scottish champions' poor form, which saw them already knocked out of the competition by the time they travelled to Italy, the manager gave a positive assessment.

"We had plenty of great play going forward and good control of the midfield at times. We looked really positive. I thought there was a lot to be positive about," Lennon said.

AC Milan's Brahim Diaz scores his side's fourth goal. Photo: Reuters

AC Milan's Brahim Diaz scores his side's fourth goal. Photo: Reuters

Hoops stunned the home side with goals from Tom Rogic and Odsonne Edouard in the first 13 minutes.

However, season-long defensive frailties soon returned and goals in quick succession from Turkish striker Hakan Calhanoglu and Spaniard Samuel Castillejo had the home side level before the break.

Norwegian attacker Jens Petter Hauge scored a fine third five minutes after the interval and in the 82nd minute Milan substitute Brahim Diaz added a fourth to leave the Parkhead side with one point from five Group H games.

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell gave his backing to his under-fire boss Lennon after hundreds of fans turned up at Parkhead to vent their fury after the Betfred Cup defeat to Ross County on Sunday.

Celtic's Odsonne Edouard celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal. Photo: AP

Celtic's Odsonne Edouard celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal. Photo: AP

Rogic gave Celtic the lead in the seventh minute when he capitalised on slackness from home defender Rade Krunic to curl in a shot in from the edge of the box.

McGregor then tested 'keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma with a drive from 10 yards moments later after good work by Frimpong before the Scottish champions doubled their lead.

AC Milan were clearly rattled but then came the Celtic collapse. Ryan Christie conceded a free-kick just outside the box in the 23rd minute and Calhanoglu bent in his free-kick with Celtic 'keeper Vasilis Barkas flatfooted. Three minutes later Milan wide man Jens Petter Hauge raced in to the box and when his cross broke to Castillejo he swept in the leveller from eight yards.

After the break, Hauge weaved his way into the box past McGregor, Hatem Elhamed and Frimpong and curled a shot past Barkas to the corner of the net.

Celtic's Kristoffer Ajer keeps the ball ahead of AC Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu. Photo: AP

Celtic's Kristoffer Ajer keeps the ball ahead of AC Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu. Photo: AP

Then with eight minutes remaining, Diaz, on for Calhanoglu in the 60th minute, added a fourth to complete another dismal night in Europe for the Scottish champions.

Meanwhile, Steven Gerrard's Rangers have qualified for the last 32 oe after beating Standard Liege 3-2 at home in Group D.

Irish Independent