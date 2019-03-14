Unconventional method Paul Scholes used to resign as Oldham manager is revealed as the club give their reaction

Oldham chairman Abdallah Lemsagam has admitted he was shocked to receive a WhatsApp message from Paul Scholes confirming his intention to resign as Latics manager on Thursday.

After just 31 days in charge at the club, Manchester United legend Scholes quit amid suggestions that he was not being allowed to do the job as he expressed his "great regret" following his decision to walk away from his first management role.

"I hoped to, at the very least, see out my initial term of 18 months as the manager of a club I've supported all my life," he said in a statement.

"It unfortunately became clear that I would not be able to operate as I intended and was led to believe prior to taking on the role.

"The fans, players, my friends and family all knew how proud and excited I was to take this role.

"I wish the fans, the players and the staff - who have been tremendous - all the best for the rest of the season and will continue to watch and support the club as a fan."

Amid suggestions that Lemsagam had tried to interfere with team matters, the Latics owner offered up this response on Thursday evening.

"Oldham Athletic are disappointed by Paul's decision to resign and surprised by the reasons he has given," Lemsagam told Sky Sports News.

"The club gave Paul all the support and autonomy that he asked for. He did not raise his concerns at all, informally or formally, prior to his resignation. He gave no opportunity to address any issues at all, simply resigning by text and then refusing to discuss matters.

"Management is a difficult job and we would have worked with Paul to find solutions, had we been given the chance. We wish him well and thank him for his contribution. We will start the search for a new manager immediately."

