Uncivil war of Saipan was a bridge to a cynical era

Daniel McDonnell

Republic of Ireland teams were never immune from strife, yet there was definitely an increased ferocity that spun out of this period

Republic of Ireland captain Roy Keane walks past manager Mick McCarthy during squad training in Saipan in May 2002. Photo: David Maher/Sportsfile Expand

Republic of Ireland captain Roy Keane walks past manager Mick McCarthy during squad training in Saipan in May 2002. Photo: David Maher/Sportsfile

Is that it, then? Is 20 years an acceptable point down the road to leave Saipan firmly in the rear view mirror?

Two months ago, there was shock when a fresh story about the whole affair actually did emerge. Former Manchester United coach Mick Clegg explained that Roy Keane had asked him to come out and help the Ireland squad with their preparations but Mick McCarthy had rejected it. At least it was a different angle.

