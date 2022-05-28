Is that it, then? Is 20 years an acceptable point down the road to leave Saipan firmly in the rear view mirror?

Two months ago, there was shock when a fresh story about the whole affair actually did emerge. Former Manchester United coach Mick Clegg explained that Roy Keane had asked him to come out and help the Ireland squad with their preparations but Mick McCarthy had rejected it. At least it was a different angle.

It would be rich to complain about Saipan fatigue after contributing to a week-long series about it. This was a seismic national event and anniversaries can bring the people who remember it back to a different place and time.

Truthfully, the summer of 2002 would have been the ideal moment for the launching of a census with the time capsule option. Trawling through the archives has been entertaining.

We’re all just passing through and, swiftly enough, the contingent who recall the period clearly will become the minority in the crowds that travel around the world attending Ireland games. After all, the Leaving Cert students who had to fit exams around a World Cup in the summer of 2002 are going to be in their forties pretty soon.

On the football beat, we are now regularly interviewing players who were born after it happened so the staple question of the late 2000s and early 2010s about whose side they were on is now obsolete. Maybe we can ask what their parents felt about the soap opera that never stops.

A few weeks ago, Virgin Media put out a clip of McCarthy watching a Niall Quinn interview. He was questioning Quinn’s clear recollection of an episode from the distant past and this is a recurring theme of the nostalgia.

One player contacted as part of the Saipan throwback declined to get involved but explained that one reason was they had read so many different versions of events that they aren’t even sure what happened themselves anymore. When you’ve moved past not agreeing on what happened to not remembering then you’re in bother.

What is the legacy of Saipan?

That’s another discussion for sporting historians to pick over. Put simply, it didn’t do us much good at the time and, in the long run, it arguably did even more damage. Discourse around the national team changed. There was an innocence around the good times under Jack Charlton, although the extent to which mild criticism of the style was shouted down probably wasn’t healthy either.

But Saipan was a bridge to a cynical era where kicking the footballers became a national pastime in certain quarters. Granted, it could also be argued that the division was just a tame Irish forerunner of the relentless and highly divisive 21st century debates exacerbated by the invention of technology. If only there was a vaccine for it.

Irish teams were never immune from strife, yet there was definitely an increased ferocity that spun out of this era. Their nights out were condemned, whereas the high jinks of stars in other codes were celebrated or ignored. Keane’s criticisms of their standards stuck and were repeated on the darkest days, often by the man himself. He was unforgiving post-Paris. “Same old story,” he said. The fundamentalist wing of his fanbase agreed with his every word, as they tend to do.

Then the FAI went and hired him. It was Martin O’Neill’s choice, but Abbotstown chiefs eventually came to see the PR benefits. To be fair, the Ireland players of 2002 would point out that the facilities once they reached Japan and Korea were world class, but there had been grumbles earlier in the campaign around travel arrangements, cheese sandwiches and whatnot.

Genesis reports into the debacle promised governance reforms such as the appointment of independent directors and other additional administrative checks and balances but while they were allowed to slide, the FAI did eventually set about ensuring that their star turns would always be looked after.

Costs were cut in other areas, but there was a determination to avoid anything with a whiff of Saipan off it. Golf simulators were installed at great expense in hotels, while development officers suffered pay cuts or lay-offs. Support from Denis O’Brien allowed the management gigs to become some of the best paid in Europe, and this cosmetic exercise reached a peak for the O’Neill/Keane dream team.

Who better to say things had changed than the man who told the world about our inadequacies? When Keane was in front of microphones, there would be pointed questions thrown in his direction about the facilities and travel arrangements. He’d always see them coming, with a knowing smile.

Before the Euros in France, his return to a major tournament environment, it was inevitable his press conferences would pivot that way. Keane joked that the only issue was that his bed was “too soft”. Everything else was top notch in his view.

“The set-up here, the training pitch, facilities, the hotel – we really couldn’t ask for anymore,” he said. “The FAI have been brilliant, no doubt lessons have been learned so it’s fantastic.”

Within a year, when Keane was still on the Ireland staff and earning around €500,000 a year for being the number two, the senior women’s side were threatening strike action because of frustrations which included having to change in airport toilets to hand back shared tracksuits.

Priorities were all over the shop. Keane was understood to be bemused by certain arrangements during his time as Ireland assistant – the presence of John Delaney’s then girlfriend Emma English on the official delegation for various events for example – but then it was all part of the same equation. For all that the FAI’s foundations were crumbling, no expenses would be spared when it came to the front of the house.

Delaney was the architect of that; he had come to the fore during the summer of 2002 as the spokesman at home.

Going through the newspapers, it’s striking the extent to which the Treasurer managed to become such a key player in the story that he was frequently recast as an ‘FAI spokesman.’

He played the media game well and was championed accordingly as a reformer. It’s so typical of Irish football that a figure who emerged from that unholy mess as the credible face of the future ended up bringing the FAI into a greater level of disrepute with financial ruin piled on top of it. Now that’s a legacy.

At least he’s out of the game now. McCarthy has been and gone too, his attempt to fix unfinished business cut short by Covid.

Incredibly, there are suggestions that FAI board members remain seduced by the idea of bringing Keane back as manager one day, proof that for certain generations, that old obsession will never die. Managerial appointments are viewed with the same attention grabbing commercial value as newspaper columnists. That’s a dangerous way of thinking.

The baggage of Saipan which weighed the FAI down in various ways should no longer be relevant to decision making from here.

Indeed, it’s possible that 2002 can start to represent something else. By a happy coincidence, a high volume of talented youths with the ability to pen a new chapter only know it as their birth date.

Gavin Bazunu and Troy Parrott were born in February and Andrew Omobomidele arrived in June, a week after the penalty shootout to Spain. Festy Ebosole, Darragh Burns and Mipo Odubeko came along later in the year.

They reflect a new Ireland and a changing football culture under a number of headings. A work in progress, where the main actors should be rowing in the right direction as opposed to just rowing.

Here’s hoping that a decade from now, when that crop turns 30, minds will be focused on the present.